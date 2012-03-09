Japan Earthquake & Tsunami One Year Later (PHOTOS)

1. 1. A fishing boat lies among the tsunami rubble in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture on March 31, 2011.
2. 2. The same area visible in 2012.
3. 3. Flooding in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on March 11, 2011.
4. 4. And one year later in 2012.
5. 5. A private plane, cars and debris outside Sendai Airport in Natori, Miyagi prefecture on March 13, 2011, two days after a tsunami hit the region on March 11, 2011.
6. 6. Here is the same airport after one year.
7. 7. The tsunami breaches flood barriers in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on March 11, 2011.
8. 8. And one year later.
9. 9. A boat washed on to a street by the March 11 tsunami in Ishonomaki, Miyagi prefecture on March 15, 2011.
10. 10. The same area today.
11. 11. Everyone remembers that boat washed ashore by the tsunami onto a two-story home in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture on April 16, 201.
12. 12. The boat is gone and here is the same area today.
13. 13. The scene of Miyako, northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.
14. 14. Back to business as we look at the same area today.
15. 15. Damage caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami seen from a hill overlooking the city of Kesennuma on March 16, 2011.
16. 16. The same area after one year of rebuilding.
17. 17. The scene from Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
18. 18. Here is the same area after one year of rebuilding.
19. 19. A tsunami-hit street in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, on March 14, 201.
20. 20. The same street one year later in 2012.
