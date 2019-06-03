Billion Dollar Black Boy Joy: Jay-Z’s Many Facial Expressions

Congrats are in order for none other than Shawn Corey Carter, who the world more affectionately knows as Jay-Z.

The husband, dad to three, and business mogul officially reached billionaire status — and he’s the first Hip Hop artist to do so. In an article that went live today, June 3, Forbes broke down Hov’s fortune. Anyone who knows anything about Beyoncé‘s hubby knows he’s executed and invested in several business ventures since beginning his career as a rap artist. We’re talking Roc Nation, TIDAL, D’Ussé cognac, and more — AND, that’s not even mentioning the success he’s had with just music.

For their part, Forbes assures us they did the math, stating.. “To calculate his net worth, we looked at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, applying our customary discount to private firms. (He owns 100% of Armand de Brignac and has partial ownership of the other companies.) Then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle. We checked our numbers with a roster of outside experts to ensure these estimates were fair and conservative. Turns out, Jay-Z really is a business, man.”

A breakdown of Hov’s fortune below… plus, the many, many faces of Hip Hop’s first billionaire. Because…

Armand de Brignac champagne

$310 million

Cash & investments (including Uber stake)

$220 million

D’Ussé cognac

$100 million

Tidal streaming service

$100 million

Roc Nation

$75 million

Music catalog

$75 million

Art collection

$70 million

Real estate

$50 million