Billion Dollar Black Boy Joy: Jay-Z’s Many Facial Expressions

Posted 5 hours ago

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Congrats are in order for none other than Shawn Corey Carter, who the world more affectionately knows as Jay-Z.

The husband, dad to three, and business mogul officially reached billionaire status — and he’s the first Hip Hop artist to do so. In an article that went live today, June 3, Forbes broke down Hov’s fortune. Anyone who knows anything about Beyoncé‘s hubby knows he’s executed and invested in several business ventures since beginning his career as a rap artist. We’re talking Roc Nation, TIDAL, D’Ussé cognac, and more — AND, that’s not even mentioning the success he’s had with just music.

For their part, Forbes assures us they did the math, stating.. “To calculate his net worth, we looked at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, applying our customary discount to private firms. (He owns 100% of Armand de Brignac and has partial ownership of the other companies.) Then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle. We checked our numbers with a roster of outside experts to ensure these estimates were fair and conservative. Turns out, Jay-Z really is a business, man.”

A breakdown of Hov’s fortune below… plus, the many, many faces of Hip Hop’s first billionaire. Because…

Beyonce and Jay-Z at Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs

Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

Armand de Brignac champagne
$310 million

Cash & investments (including Uber stake)
$220 million

D’Ussé cognac
$100 million

Tidal streaming service
$100 million

Roc Nation
$75 million

Music catalog
$75 million

Art collection
$70 million

Real estate
$50 million

1. I’m better than you at everything.

Celebrity guests attend Roc Nation Sports Presents: Throne Boxing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY - Jay Z Source:Splash News

2. Damn Bey, what’s underneath that dress?

Jay Z & Beyonce US - ENTERTAINMENT-METROPOLITAN MUSEUM Source:Getty

3. Nah Jake, I don’t feel you on that.

Celebrity guests attend Roc Nation Sports Presents: Throne Boxing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY - Jay Z and Jake G. Source:Splash News

4. Can I help you?

Beyonce & Jay Z attend the Floyd Mayweather/Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas Source:Getty

5. Laughing my ass off.

Drake, Beyonce, Jay Z Source:Getty

6. You sound foolish.

Bloomberg Meets With Developer Ratner, Net's Owner Prokhorov And Jay-Z Source:Getty

7. I’m extremely happy.

Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles Source:Getty

8. If she say “n*gga” one more time…

Jay Z, Madonna - Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL Source:Getty

9. Hit me on the celly, Puff.

Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015 Source:Getty

10. I’m the man of the hour.

Jay Z has dinner with Beyonce in the West Village Source:Splash News

11. F*ck off.

ay-Z arrives at the Roc Nation office in New York City, NY Source:Splash News

12. Feeling strange.

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z leaving Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca, NYC. Source:Splash News

13. Follow my lead.

Jay Z - On The Run Tour 2014 Source:Getty

14. Good game.

Jay Z and Beyonce at Clippers/Cavaliers game Source:Splash News

15. True happiness.

Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris Source:Getty

16. Bored outta my mind.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

17. The f*ck?!

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

18. You’re not serious.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

19. Is you really serious?

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

20. Nasty work!

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

21. Not what I expected.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

22. Anger.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

23. Extreme anger.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game Source:Splash News

24. What you looking at?

Jay Z in New York City Source:Splash News

25. Yea, yea, yea mister.

The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition - Inside Source:Getty

26. Time to get this brand new shmoney.

Jay Z in New York City Source:Splash News

27. Yep, that’s me — the Billion Dollar Boy!

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 Source:Getty
