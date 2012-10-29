Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Bake Cakes With Their Daughters! (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
2. 2. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
3. 3. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
4. 4. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
5. 5. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
6. 6. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
7. 7. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
8. 8. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
9. 9. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
10. 10. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck bake cakes at “Duff’s Cakemix” with their two adorable daughters! || Photo Credit: WENN
You May Also Like
comments – add yours