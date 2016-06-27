CLOSE
Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Posted June 27, 2016

1. Jesse Williams

2016 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Jesse Williams received the 2016 BET Humanitarian Award and took it as an opportunity to highlight the many injustices endured by the Black community with an eye-opening speech.

2. Russell Simmons

The 3rd Annual Noble Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has been a pillar of strength for many communities over the years, our furry friends included. He has compared animal abuse to slavery and even the Holocaust.

3. Angelina Jolie

84th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Angelina Jolie is celebrated all across the world for her humanitarian efforts regarding refugees, education, and women’s rights. She was the recipient of the coveted Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

4. Samuel L. Jackson

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Famed actor Samuel L. Jackson most recently started the “I Can’t Breathe” challenge to address issues of police brutality in the Black community.

5. Kerry Washington

'Scandal' ATAS Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

The ‘Scandal’ actress is not one to keep her mouth shut where important social issues are concerned. Kerry has been part of the women’s rights conversations for years, and has also addressed gay marriage, domestic violence, and abortion.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio

22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio is all about the environment and in 2015, the famed actor raised $40 million for just that at one of his charity galas.

7. Victoria Beckham

'Cafe Society' & Opening Gala - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival Source:Getty

Posh is much more than a Spice Girl. The 42-year-old mom to four not only supports charities like Comic Relief, UNICEF, and more, she makes sure her kids get in on the action too.

8. First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama

President Obama Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

Last year alone, this First Family of the United States donated 15% of its income to several different charities, including American Red Cross, UNCF, Habitat for Humanity, and more. President Obama has also spoken out about the disproportionate number of Black men in prison.

9. Beyonce Knowles Carter

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show Source:Getty

Beyonce is a model humanitarian in music and in real life. The “Freedom” singer has continually supported the Black Lives Matter movement and she’s also a co-founder for Chime For Change, which helps empower women and girls through education, health, and more.

10. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Performs At 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Tv Show Source:Getty

Alicia Keys is widely respected for her uplifting music and work in the motherland. Her Keep A Child Alive foundation helps fight AIDS in Africa and the annual Black Ball in support of the organization raised $3.8 million last year alone.

