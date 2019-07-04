You Mad, Sis? 19 Times Jordyn’s Killer Curves Had Us SHOOK

The war between the Kardashian sisters and glow-up queen Jordyn Woods is still going strong.

Most recently, a new episode of KUWTK aired Khloe’s unfiltered reaction to Jordyn’s Red Table Talk and fans haven’t stopped dragging Khloe since. Remember when Kylie’s ex-BFF sat down with aunty Jada Pinkett Smith to tell her side of the story, revealing Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson randomly planted a kiss on her at the end of a long night out? Well, Khloe was watching and she was LIVID. She even called Jordyn “fat.”

Now, honestly, we don’t expect much from the Kardashian sisters – the youngest of the crew, Kylie Jenner, had to tell their grown behinds to stop bullying Jordyn online — but fat-shaming? An issue Khloe has dealt with all her life? Not to mention, she has her own show, Revenge Body, in which she mentors people who, like her, haven’t always had the most confidence in their looks. Whew, we can’t make this sh*t up.

See some of what Twitter has had to say, below, plus Jordyn’s most banging Instagram photos because Khloe is all the way trippin’.

Khloe kardashian sat up on KUWTK for a whole season crying about her weight and how she looked and now her ass is calling Jordyn Woods fat….on fucking television at that? I’m not one to shame for it, but your whole family got work done on their body….so like — fezco stan acc | ST SPOILERS (@MissandeiStark) July 1, 2019

khloe kardashian had the nerve to call jordyn woods fat ON CAMERA when she had a weight loss show…her brand is self love and she herself faced bullying for her weight… the clown hopped out. pic.twitter.com/8z7o9LKahx — lil angel 🌙🕊 (@lilvlee) July 1, 2019