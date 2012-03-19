Home

Karl Lagerfeld Re-Launches Blog (PHOTOS)

Posted March 19, 2012

1. 1. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog. He is photoed here with Azealia Banks.

2. 2. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog.

3. 3. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog.

4. 4. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog.

5. 5. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog, photoed above is Azealia Banks after performing at one of Lagerfeld’s events.

6. 6. Karl Lagerfeld shares photos of his day-to-day life on his re-vamped blog.

7. 7. In addition to photos of his day-to-day, Karl features artistic inspiration on his re-vamped blog.

