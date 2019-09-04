CLOSE
bryson tiller , photo gallery
The Most Gorgeous Photos Of Bryson Tiller’s Boo Kendra Bailey

Posted 13 hours ago

2019 The Trifecta Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This week, Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey announced they are expecting their first child together — Tiller’s second – and it’s going to be a beautiful baby girl!

Kendra hit Instagram with yet another adorable photo of her and her man laid up, captioning the pic ” Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that.
All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕”

Congrats are in order for the happy couple. Stay tuned for more baby bump pics from Kendra and in the meantime get to know her a little better through these drop dead gorgeous photos she’s posted on Instagram over the years. #BlackLove… #BlackGirlMagic… they hate to see it.

1.

View this post on Instagram

I think

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

🎶

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Amazonian 🌿

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

🧸

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

💚

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Goodmorning ☀️ 📷: @zavierdeangelo

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

🏂he’s better than me already... beginners luck

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

🐇 haven’t posted in awhile

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

☃️

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

For Once In My Life by Stevie wonder ✨

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Sundaze 🌞

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bright colors and beaches 💕🥥

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

I love brown eyezz👀

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

MN state fair 🎪🍪

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

🌊

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

It’s hot out finally 😘

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

Pulp Fiction or Training Day?

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

22.

23.

View this post on Instagram

I’m a whole beach ad of some sort

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

