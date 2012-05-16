Kim Kardashian Dons The White Dress In London (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Kim Kardashian put on her white dress as she goes about her day in London || Photo Credit: Splash
2. 2. Kim Kardashian put on her white dress as she goes about her day in London || Photo Credit: Splash
3. 3. Kim Kardashian put on her white dress as she goes about her day in London || Photo Credit: Splash
4. 4. Kim Kardashian put on her white dress as she goes about her day in London || Photo Credit: Splash
5. 5. Kim Kardashian put on her white dress as she goes about her day in London || Photo Credit: Splash
You May Also Like
comments – add yours