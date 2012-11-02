Kim & Kourtney Have Lunch At A Harbor In Miami (PHOTOS)

1. 1. We are keeping up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Lord Scott Disick, as they have lunch at Carpaccio Restaurant in Bal Harbour, Miami. || Photo Credit: Splash
2. 2. We are keeping up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Lord Scott Disick, as they have lunch at Carpaccio Restaurant in Bal Harbour, Miami. || Photo Credit: Splash
3. 3. We are keeping up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Lord Scott Disick, as they have lunch at Carpaccio Restaurant in Bal Harbour, Miami. || Photo Credit: Splash
4. 4. We are keeping up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Lord Scott Disick, as they have lunch at Carpaccio Restaurant in Bal Harbour, Miami. || Photo Credit: Splash
5. 5. We are keeping up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Lord Scott Disick, as they have lunch at Carpaccio Restaurant in Bal Harbour, Miami. || Photo Credit: Splash
You May Also Like
comments – add yours