Kimberly Chandler At Defensive Player Of The Year Press Conference (PHOTOS)

Posted May 7, 2012

1. 1. Kimberly poses with her husband, Knicks player Tyson Chandler, as he accepts the award for Defensive Player of the Year. <p> Photo Credit: Rachel Hislop for GlobalGrind </p>

2. 2. A solo shot of Kimberly supporting her husband, Knicks player Tyson Chandler, as he accepts the award for Defensive Player of the Year. Kim is wearing a Stella McCartney blouse and an H&M cape. <p> Photo Credit: Rachel Hislop for GlobalGrind </p>

3. 3. Knicks player Tyson Chandler celebrates with his leading ladies after accepting the award for Defensive Player of the Year. <p> Photo Credit: Rachel Hislop for GlobalGrind </p>

4. 4. Knicks player Tyson Chandler celebrates with his leading ladies, Marvet Britto, and Kimberly Chandler after accepting the award for Defensive Player of the Year. <p> Photo Credit: Rachel Hislop for GlobalGrind

5. 5. Kimberly poses with her husband, Knicks player Tyson Chandler, as he accepts the award for Defensive Player of the Year. <p> Photo Credit: Rachel Hislop for GlobalGrind </p>

