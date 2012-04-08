Kimora Does Easter Festivities At The Grove In LA (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Kimora Lee Simmons rounded up the kiddies for a day of Easter fun at the Grove in Los Angeles. <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
2. 2. Kenzo was as dapper as could be! <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
3. 3. Kimora Lee Simmons rounded up the kiddies for a day of Easter fun at the Grove in Los Angeles. <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
4. 4. Aoki and Ming Lee as beautiful as can be for their family Easter outing. <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
5. 5. Kimora Lee Simmons rounded up the kiddies for a day of Easter fun at the Grove in Los Angeles. <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
6. 6. Kimora Lee Simmons fab as usual with an Easter fitting Birkin bag. <br><p> Photo Credit: <p> Splash
You May Also Like
comments – add yours