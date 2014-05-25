kanye west , khloe kardashian , kim kardashian
Home

KimYe & Guests Take Adorable Photobooth Pics At Their Wedding Reception

Posted May 25, 2014

1. Blac Chyna, Tyga, Kanye, and Kim

2. Hey ladies!

3. LaLa, Big Sean, and more having fun for KimYe’s big weekend!

4. Khloe captioned this “e vissero felici e contenti” which is Italian for “and they lived happily ever after.”

5. The perfect couple!

6. Photobombed!

7. Gorgeous!

8. Oh, heyyy Mrs. West!

9. Kim and Kanye pose with Tony Williams

10. Kim and Kanye’s friends

11. Khloe Kardashian makes a kissy face next to Tony Williams

12. Jaden Smith scrunches his face with Tony Williams

13. Kanye poses it up with Tracey Mills at the wedding reception

14. Common throws up the deuces with Tony Williams

15. Chrissy Teigen gives an adorable kiss to John Legend

16. Tony Williams poses with Fonzworth Bentley and guest

17. Mos Def poses wit Big Sean and Tony Williams

18. Tony Williams flicks it up with Chris Julian

19. Kendall Jenner blows kisses with AI

20. The menu for Kim and Kanye’s reception was leaked!

21. Oh heyyy!

22. Fun times!

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close