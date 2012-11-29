Home

Kris Humphries & Rajon Rondo Fight In The Boston Garden (PHOTOS)

Posted November 29, 2012

1. 1. Rajon Rondo, #9 of the Boston Celtics, fights with Kris Humphries, #43 of the Brooklyn Nets, while security and referees attempt to break it up. The melee started after Humphries fouled Kevin Garnett. || Photo Credit: Getty

