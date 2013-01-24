The Many High Fashion Masks For Kanye West (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Kanye West attends a Maison Martin Margiela Fall/Winter 2013 show in Paris while wearing a seemingly home-made red ski mask.
2. 2. Although Alexander McQueen is known for having masks at almost every runway show, the Fall/Winter 2010 menswear show put an emphasis on masks for men and they were in a very similar style to the one Kanye recently wore to the MMM Fall/Winter ’13 show.
3. 3. Kanye West performs at REVEL in Atlantic City while wearing the Maison Martin Margiela Fall/Winter 2012 diamond mask.
4. 4. Maison Martin Margiela Fall/Winter 2012
5. 5. Kanye as “KanYeti” during his performance at REVEL in Atlantic City
6. 6. Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2012
7. 7. Although it may not be an actual mask, the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2012 Veiled Beanie is a clear contender
8. 8. Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2008 inspired by Richard Prince paintings
9. 9. French Montana’s custom Versace Ski Mask <P> We’re pretty sure Versace had nothing to do with this.
10. 10. Walter Van Beirendonck had all of his models walk down the runway in these masks during his Fall/Winter 2012 runway show
