National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Posted 3 hours ago

Happy National Loving Day!

Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states.

In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.

1. Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons & Djimon Honsou

51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons: Clive Davis - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

No one does a blended family like the Simmons / Hounsou / Leissner clan.

2. FKA Twigs & Robert Pattison

Celebrities arrive for the 2015 Met Gala Source:Getty

Folks had a lot to say about Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ interracial love! But clearly, love concurs all.

3. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Hosts 'Family Day' Source:Getty

People had their reservations about the difference in career status, race and age when it came to Nick and Mariah’s bond. But even after the divorce, their bond is closer than ever! And dem babies are beautiful!

4. Tamara Mowry & Adam Housley

Tamara Mowry and Husband Source:Getty

Tamera has always been open about the struggles she’s faced being in an interracial relationship with husband Adam. But two beautiful kids and seven years of marriage later, love obviously won.

5. George Lucas & Mellody Hobson

Source:false

Interracial love has always been a taboo topic with older generations. But the Star Wars creator and his beautiful make it look so easy.

6. Iman and David Bowie

Iman and David Bowie Source:Getty

Incomparable.

7. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Keep A Child Alive's 7th Annual Black Ball - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Their union was a little toxic at first (considering that Swizz was allegedly still married to Mashonda at the time). But alas — love won.

8. Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

Source:false

Goals.

9. Grace Hightower & Robert DeNiro

Source:false

Robert DeNiro was always into chocolate sisters. I mean, he directed “Bronx Tale”!

10. Opal & Ron Perlman

View this post on Instagram

😊😍cute)) #ronperlman #OpalPerlman #love #family

A post shared by Fan Page💛 (@ronperlmanfanpage) on

Source:false

Who knew that Hellboy was into sistas? Beautiful couple.

11. Heather Headley & Brian Musso

Source:false

Not many knew that the neo soul queen had a White bae. But 15 years of marriage later proves that love always wins.

