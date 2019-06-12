National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Happy National Loving Day!
Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states.
In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.
1. Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons & Djimon HonsouSource:Getty
No one does a blended family like the Simmons / Hounsou / Leissner clan.
2. FKA Twigs & Robert PattisonSource:Getty
Folks had a lot to say about Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ interracial love! But clearly, love concurs all.
3. Mariah Carey & Nick CannonSource:Getty
People had their reservations about the difference in career status, race and age when it came to Nick and Mariah’s bond. But even after the divorce, their bond is closer than ever! And dem babies are beautiful!
4. Tamara Mowry & Adam HousleySource:Getty
Tamera has always been open about the struggles she’s faced being in an interracial relationship with husband Adam. But two beautiful kids and seven years of marriage later, love obviously won.
5. George Lucas & Mellody HobsonSource:false
Interracial love has always been a taboo topic with older generations. But the Star Wars creator and his beautiful make it look so easy.
6. Iman and David BowieSource:Getty
Incomparable.
7. Alicia Keys & Swizz BeatzSource:Getty
Their union was a little toxic at first (considering that Swizz was allegedly still married to Mashonda at the time). But alas — love won.
8. Tina Turner & Erwin BachSource:false
Goals.
9. Grace Hightower & Robert DeNiroSource:false
Robert DeNiro was always into chocolate sisters. I mean, he directed “Bronx Tale”!
10. Opal & Ron PerlmanSource:false
Who knew that Hellboy was into sistas? Beautiful couple.
11. Heather Headley & Brian MussoSource:false
Not many knew that the neo soul queen had a White bae. But 15 years of marriage later proves that love always wins.