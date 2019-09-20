So Savage: 9 Flawless Photos That Confirm Normani Is Every. Single. Human Being’s Fitness Goals

Once again, Normani‘s got everybody talking and we cannot say we’re surprised.

The triple threat — singer. songwriter. dancer. — was one of many performers that hit the stage at Rihanna‘s 2019 Savage x Fenty Fashion Show. As expected, Normani absolutely shut sh*t down and now, as the show has become available for your viewing pleasure, fans can’t stop talking about the legendary performance.

Dancing her *ss off to one of our favorite singles of the ’00s, Sean Paul’s “Get Busy,” Normani brought the house down. Check out this clip…

good morning to normani destroying ‘get busy’ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPXicG3fEI — G (@oneofthosefaces) September 20, 2019

And an up-close-and-personal clip for those who didn’t quite grasp the fleekiness the first time…

