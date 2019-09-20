CLOSE
So Savage: 9 Flawless Photos That Confirm Normani Is Every. Single. Human Being’s Fitness Goals

Once again, Normani‘s got everybody talking and we cannot say we’re surprised.

The triple threat — singer. songwriter. dancer. — was one of many performers that hit the stage at Rihanna‘s 2019 Savage x Fenty Fashion Show. As expected, Normani absolutely shut sh*t down and now, as the show has become available for your viewing pleasure, fans can’t stop talking about the legendary performance.

ALSO: Here’s How You Can Watch Rihanna’s 2019 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Dancing her *ss off to one of our favorite singles of the ’00s, Sean Paul’s “Get Busy,” Normani brought the house down. Check out this clip…

And an up-close-and-personal clip for those who didn’t quite grasp the fleekiness the first time…

Whew. Here are 9 more photos of Normani being the nation’s GOALS — FITNESS goals, especially.

1. Abs.

View this post on Instagram

🍒

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2. Hips.

View this post on Instagram

ohhhh take a look at me now

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3. Booty.

View this post on Instagram

🎆

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4. Lawd.

View this post on Instagram

toot that thang up

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5. Skin.

View this post on Instagram

dark n lovely

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6. Legs.

View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7. Yes ma’am.

View this post on Instagram

crazy lil baby from the south

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8. Thigh.

View this post on Instagram

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

9. Curvature.

View this post on Instagram

💫

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

