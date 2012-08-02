OLYMPIC BACKSHOTS: Rebecca Soni, Abigail Johnsto, Kelci Bryant & MORE!

1. 1. Abigail Johnston and Kelci Bryant of the United States do an amazing job competing in the Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard final on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games with backless swim suits. Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images
2. 2. Rebecca Soni of the United States adjusts her cap with her back out as she gets ready to swim in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi Final. Photo Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
3. 3. Heather Bown of the United States looks intense as she spikes a shot past Paula Pequeno and Fabiana Claudino with their backs facing the camera of Brazil during the women’s gold medal volleyball game held at the Beijing Institute of Technology Gymnasium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
4. 4. Nicole Davis and Danielle Scott-Arruda of the United States celebrate winning a point during the women’s gold medal volleyball game held at the Beijing Institute of Technology Gymnasium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
5. 5. Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) and Misty May-Treanor (L) of the United States in action against Australia during the Women’s Beach Volleyball Preliminary Round on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade on July 28, 2012 in London. Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
6. 6. Jaqueline Carvalho of Brazil serves in the Women’s Volleyball Preliminary match between the United States and Brazil on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court on July 30, 2012 in London, England. Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images
7. 7. Shannon Vreeland (L), Missy Franklin (R), Allison Schmitt (C) and Dana Vollmer of the United States celebrate after they won the Final of the Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay on Day 5 of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
8. 8. Candace Parker of United States looks on ahead of the Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round as she takes in the moment with her back facing the cameras during match between the United States and Turkey on Day 5 of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
9. 9. Wow! Gabrielle Douglas in action doing stunning stunts with her back out, during Women’s Individual All-Around Final at North Greenwich Arena. Photo Credit: Al Tielemans/Getty Images
10. 10. Woah! Alexandra Raisman of the United States attempts to stay on the balance beam with her back out in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around final on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena. Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
