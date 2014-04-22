Oprah & Her Love For Gardening (PHOTOS)

1. Serving up some Mama O realness.
2. Living that garden-to-the-table life with Steadman.
3. Can we agree that this is crazy-adorable?
4. Even while on a run, she stops to smell the flowers.
5. Soaking up the sun and the cauliflower love.
6. Oprah doing what she does best.
7. Chilling with her bountiful harvest.
8. Even in January, guess what Oprah’s doing? Gardening.
9. Chilling on a plane with a bountiful harvest.
10. You know those sweet potatoes came from her five football fields that she calls a garden.
11. Oprah and her boo Steadman with their Easter harvest.
12. #HarvestDay
13. Oprah got the greens hook-up.
14. And just about everything else.
15. She even got a farm in Maui. MAUI.
