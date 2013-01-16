PHOTOS OF THE DAY 01/16/13: Kim K., Kevin Hart, & MORE!

1. 1. Kim Kardashian is a cute pregnant lady! She was spotted in an all black outfit while arriving at SiriusXM Radio station in NYC with her sister Kourtney. || Photo Credit: WENN
2. 2. Handsome devil! Adrien Brody was spotted out and about, roaming the streets of Milan, Italy for Men’s Fashion Week. || Photo Credit: Star. Press/WENN
3. 3. Pregnant Jenna Dewan is determined to keep in shape while pregnant. She was seen hiking with her hubby Channing Tatum! || Photo Credit: WENN
4. 4. Bow Wow is such a character! You boy is drinking plenty of water and giving major side eye while filming “106 & Park.” || Photo Credit: WENN
5. 5. Co-hosts Paigon and Miss Mykie have some fun on the set of “106 & Park,” live and in living color! || Photo Credit: WENN
6. 6. Kevin Hart arrives at “106 & Park” with lots of energy and a very fresh getup! || Photo Credit: WENN
7. 7. Heartthrob Robin Thicke is too cool for school as he tapes “106 & Park!” || Photo Credit: WENN
8. 8. Jennifer Lawrence is all bundled up in New York as she arrives at the David Letterman show. || Photo Credit: WENN
9. 9. A$AP Rocky throws up a piece sign while keeping it bright and springy as he arrives at the David Letterman show. || Photo Credit: WENN
10. 10. Colin Farrell is keeping it warm and cozy as he films “Winters Tale” in New York City! || Photo Credit: WENN
11. 11. Jennifer Connelly gets into character as she films “Winters Tale” in New York City. || Photo Credit: WENN
12. 12. Go girl! Phoebe Price shows off one of her latest hat designs in Beverly Hills! || Photo Credit: WENN
13. 13. Kourtney K. is way too cold!! She looks absolutely amazing as she arrives at SiriusXM Radio station with her sister Kim. || Photo Credit: WENN
14. 14. Bradley Cooper is his usual hunky self while attending the premiere of “Silver Linings Playbook” in Madrid! || Photo Credit: Sean Thorton/WENN
15. 15. 50 Cent changed into something spiffy for a book signing at Barnes & Nobles in NYC! || Photo Credit: WENN
