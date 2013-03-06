PHOTOS OF THE DAY 3/6/13: Mario Lopez, Hilary Duff, & MORE!

1. 1. Mario Lopez shows off his signature dimples while posing with Sports Illustrated model Katherine Webb at The Grove! || Photo Credit: WENN
2. 2. Hilary Duff loves her baby boy! She was spotted taking her adorable son Luca to baby class. || Photo Credit: WENN
3. 3. Lisa Vanderpump is one classy babe! The Real Housewife, looking so pretty in pink, shows up to “Dancing With The Stars” rehearsals! || Photo Credit: WENN
4. 4. Blondes In Blue! Kimberley Walsh is all blue as she takes a stroll in Manchester. || Photo Credit: WENN
5. 5. All White Everything! Naomi Watts shows off her legs and great fashion sense while hanging out at Paris Fashion Week. || Photo Credit: WENN
6. 6. Jessica Chastain is super cute and sassy while hanging out outside of Paris Fashion Week! || Photo Credit: WENN
7. 7. Who’s that girl?! Cara Delevingne shows off her super dope tee shirt while outside of Paris Fashion Week. || Photo Credit: WENN
8. 8. One Direction member Niall Horan keeps it casual as he greets fans waiting outside the O2! || Photo Credit: WENN
9. 9. Cody Simpson shows off his love for kicks while spotted at the Pastry shoe signing! || Photo Credit: WENN
10. 10. Biker status! Jamie Hince looks super tough as he guides Kate Moss & daughter Lila Grace out of their hotel in Paris! || Photo Credit: WENN
You May Also Like
comments – add yours