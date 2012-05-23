Home

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 5/23/12: Solange Knowles, KimYe, Kirsten Dunst & More!

Posted May 23, 2012

1. 1. Solange Knowles showing skin at The Museum of Modern Art&apos;s Party in the Garden 2012 New York City, USA Photo Credit: WENN.com

2. 2. Russell Brand on his way to a studio in Hollywood, California wearing painted on jeans and a blanket. Apparently shirts were optional on set. – Photo Credit: WENN.com

3. 3. Deborah Gibson and Aubrey O&apos;Day getting bi-curiously close at The &apos;Celebrity Apprentice&apos; Panel Discussion at The Core Club – Arrivals New York City, USA – Photo Credit: IZZY/WENN.com

4. 4. George Takei at the &apos;Celebrity Apprentice&apos; Panel Discussion at The Core Club. Please George, we&apos;re dying to hear the joke. – Photo Credit: IZZY/WENN.com

5. 5. Michelle Trachtenberg returning to her Range Rover Sport in Beverly Hills Los Angeles, California – Photo Credit: WENN.com

6. 6. Melanie Fiona attends the BET Award&apos;s &apos;12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA. Maybe an award will stop her from making those 4am calls… Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com

7. 7. Prodigy, Ray Ray, Princeton and Roc Royal of the R&B group Mindless Behavior at BET Award&apos;s 12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA – Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com

8. 8. Diggy Simmons at the BET Award&apos;s &apos;12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA. Congrats to Diggy on his Best New Artist Nomination! – Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com

9. 9. Kylie Jenner leaving Grauman&apos;s Chinese Theater Los Angeles, California – Photo Credit: David Durocher/ WENN.com

10. 10. Kris Humphries attends the Catalina reality show premiere party at Catalina Hotel Miami Beach, Florida. Is it as good as the Catalina Wine Mixer, Kris? – Photo Credit: Jlnphotography/WENN.com

11. 11. Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during the &apos;On the Road&apos; photocall during the 65th Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France – Photo Credit: Lia Toby/WENN.com

12. 12. After some relaxation, Adrien Brody leaves a beautiful yacht at Cannes port during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival. Cannes, France – Photo Credit: WENN.com

13. 13. Michelle Rodriguez making a splash at Eden Roc Hotel during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival. Antibes, France Photo Credit: WENN.com

14. 14. The most beautiful zombie killer to ever live, Milla Jovovich, poses at the &apos;On the Road&apos; premiere during the 65th Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France – Photo Credit: Lia Toby/WENN.com

15. 15. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian disembarking a yacht during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France. Any word on Cruel Summer? – Photo Credit: Visual/WENN.com

