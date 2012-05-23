PHOTOS OF THE DAY 5/23/12: Solange Knowles, KimYe, Kirsten Dunst & More!

1. 1. Solange Knowles showing skin at The Museum of Modern Art's Party in the Garden 2012 New York City, USA Photo Credit: WENN.com
2. 2. Russell Brand on his way to a studio in Hollywood, California wearing painted on jeans and a blanket. Apparently shirts were optional on set. – Photo Credit: WENN.com
3. 3. Deborah Gibson and Aubrey O'Day getting bi-curiously close at The 'Celebrity Apprentice' Panel Discussion at The Core Club – Arrivals New York City, USA – Photo Credit: IZZY/WENN.com
4. 4. George Takei at the 'Celebrity Apprentice' Panel Discussion at The Core Club. Please George, we're dying to hear the joke. – Photo Credit: IZZY/WENN.com
5. 5. Michelle Trachtenberg returning to her Range Rover Sport in Beverly Hills Los Angeles, California – Photo Credit: WENN.com
6. 6. Melanie Fiona attends the BET Award's '12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA. Maybe an award will stop her from making those 4am calls… Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com
7. 7. Prodigy, Ray Ray, Princeton and Roc Royal of the R&B group Mindless Behavior at BET Award's 12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA – Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com
8. 8. Diggy Simmons at the BET Award's '12 Nominations Press Conference at CBS studios New York City, USA. Congrats to Diggy on his Best New Artist Nomination! – Photo Credit: PNP/ WENN.com
9. 9. Kylie Jenner leaving Grauman's Chinese Theater Los Angeles, California – Photo Credit: David Durocher/ WENN.com
10. 10. Kris Humphries attends the Catalina reality show premiere party at Catalina Hotel Miami Beach, Florida. Is it as good as the Catalina Wine Mixer, Kris? – Photo Credit: Jlnphotography/WENN.com
11. 11. Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during the 'On the Road' photocall during the 65th Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France – Photo Credit: Lia Toby/WENN.com
12. 12. After some relaxation, Adrien Brody leaves a beautiful yacht at Cannes port during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival. Cannes, France – Photo Credit: WENN.com
13. 13. Michelle Rodriguez making a splash at Eden Roc Hotel during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival. Antibes, France Photo Credit: WENN.com
14. 14. The most beautiful zombie killer to ever live, Milla Jovovich, poses at the 'On the Road' premiere during the 65th Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France – Photo Credit: Lia Toby/WENN.com
15. 15. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian disembarking a yacht during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France. Any word on Cruel Summer? – Photo Credit: Visual/WENN.com
