PHOTOS OF THE DAY 7/24/12: Angela Simmons, EVE & More (PHOTOS)

1. 1. WOW! Angela Simmons shows off her curvy figure in a striped bikini on the beach in Miami. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
2. 2. Rapper Eve shows off her amazing legs at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
3. 3. Mindy Kaling rocks popping red lipstick while attending a party thrown by FOX in California. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
4. 4. 'Glee' star Lea Michele reveals her new tan and sophisticated dress at the Fox All-Star party in Los Angeles. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
5. 5. Tired mommy Jessica Alba pushes her daughter in a stroller while leaving her hotel in New York City. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
6. 6. Brit Keira Knightley looks extra frumpy while waiting on the set of her upcoming film 'Can A Song Save Your Life' in New York City. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
7. 7. Loony Lindsay Lohan rocks a wet ponytail and blue tank while leaving Mr. Chow restaurant in Los Angeles. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
8. 8. Raging Stallions! Mickey Rourke, dressed in full jockey attire, attends Polo For Heroes at St. Albans Polo Club. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
9. 9. Crazy funny Russell Brand and new girlfriend Isabella Brewster enjoy a walk in West Hollywood while at the same time displaying their unique style. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
10. 10. Bieber's girl Selena Gomez stunts in her hot shorts while going to grab a bite to eat. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
11. 11. Pregnant Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi shows off her baby bump while meeting the New York Mets third basemen David Wright with her fiance Jionni LaValle. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
12. 12. Sexy Sofía Vergara takes a day off from being glamorous by sporting flip flops and leggings on 3rd Avenue in New York City. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
13. 13. Funny-man Jonah Hill attends the premiere of 'The Watch', wearing a very GQ suit after losing weight during the summer. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
14. 14. Actor Ben Stiller's age really shows through the amount of gray hair on his head while he autographs fan posters. || PHOTO SOURCE: WENN
