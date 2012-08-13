PHOTOS OF THE DAY 8/13: Posh Spice, Lady Gaga & More!

1. 1. Victoria Beckham reunites with her Posh Spice roots while performing at the closing ceremonies of the Olympics in London. || Photo credit: WENN
2. 2. Lady Gaga goes incognito while arriving in Bulgaria for her Born This Way tour. || Photo credit: WENN
3. 3. We are the champions! The USA Men’s basketball team celebrate their victory over Spain for the Olympic gold medal in London. || Photo credit: WENN
4. 4. Chad Johnson looks serious and somber as he leaves the police station in Fort Lauderdale after having a domestic dispute with his wife Evelyn Lozada. || Photo credit: WENN
5. 5. Chris Brown ups his swag after leaving the BAPE clothing store in Soho. || Photo credit: WENN
6. 6. One Direction let the women know how beautiful they are while performing at the closing ceremonies to the Olympics. || Photo credit: WENN
7. 7. Don’t stop ’til you get enough! Chris Tucker shows off his best MJ impersonation during his comedy stand-up in Florida. || Photo credit: WENN
8. 8. Halle Berry has a fun day out with her boo Olivier Martinez and her daughter Nahla. || Photo credit: WENN
9. 9. Heidi Klum’s son Henry Samuel looks shocked to see the paps while his mommy holds him at a park in New York City. || Photo credit: WENN
10. 10. Salute! The fastest man alive Usain Bolt gives the paps the wave while leaving Movida nightclub in London. || Photo credit: WENN
11. 11. Cher Lloyd flaps her skirt out like a lady while performing at the Teen Vogue Back-To-School Event in L.A. || Photo credit: WENN
12. 12. Lea Michele and Dean Geyer get cute and cuddly while on the set of ‘Glee’ in NYC. || Photo credit: WENN
13. 13. Family time! Jessica Alba spends some time with her daughter Haven and Honor, as well as her husband Cash Warren in L.A. || Photo credit: WENN
14. 14. Georgia Salpa looks absolutely flawless while heading to the Puma Yard in East London. || Photo credit: WENN
15. 15. The Jackson 5 kill their performance with some brotherly love at Coney Island. || Photo credit: WENN
