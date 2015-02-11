PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna, & More

1. Beyonce shows love to the man of the hour with her shirt during the Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
2. LL Cool J, Jay Z, and Jamie Foxx pose for a flick during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
3. Pharrell and his wife Helen were also in the building to watch Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
4. Sharlto Copley poses with a real life version of his character Chappie during press day for the film.
5. Charlie Collier, President and General Manager of AMC Networks, and Norman Reedus think something isn’t right as they read Norman’s cover of EW during an intimate dinner hosted by Entertainment Weekly.
6. Kim Kardashian rocked all black to her morning workout at Barry’s Bootcamp in NYC.
7. Rihanna was seen leaving Giorgio Baldi Restaurant carrying her cousin’s baby Majesty in Santa Monica, CA.
8. We’re going to say Emmy Rossum was on a good phone call as she shops in West Hollywood, CA.
9. Chrissy Teigen signs a copy of her Sports Illustrated cover as she heads into the party for the 2015 SI Swimsuit Issue.
