PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Jada Pinkett Smith, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, & More

1. Megan Fox was seen wearing a blonde wig as she posed with two fans on the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2” set.Source:Splash News
2. Here’s Tyler Perry dressed as Baxter Stockman, the character he’ll be playing in the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2,” which he was filming at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, NYC.Source:Splash News
3. Snoop Dogg’s scarf game was on fleek as he headed inside Highline Studios in New York.Source:Splash News
4. Rihanna gave the paparazzi some serious face yesterday as she covered up her Daisy Dukes at LAX.Source:Splash News
5. “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” star Elizabeth Olsen kept it ultra serious during a Q&A at the Apple store in Soho.Source:Splash News
6. Here’s Sarah Silverman enjoying a cup of hot tea with a friend.Source:Splash News
7. Last night’s Clippers game had Billy Crystal rather stressed as he sat courtside.Source:Splash News
8. Actors Steve Buscemi and his brother Michael Buscemi appeared excited about their show “Park Bench” as they introduced it on stage during the AOL 2015 Newfront in NYC.Source:Getty
9. Neon Deion Sanders can pitch anything! Here he is during the AOL 2015 Newfront in New York City.Source:Getty
10. Is Will Smith lucky or nah? Jada Pinkett Smith stunned us on the carpet of the “Gotham” finale.Source:Getty
