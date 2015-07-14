amy schumer , beyonce , gigi hadid
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Beyonce, & More

Posted July 14, 2015

1. Jamie Foxx is living the good life with two stunning servers during his performance at Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas on July 11.

2. Kylie Jenner steps out of her whip to get her nails done.

3. Ryan Seacrest rocks an electric blue suit as he leaves his hotel in NYC and takes photos with a fan.

4. Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid were spotted exiting their hotel for a lunch date in New York City.

5. Comedian Amy Schumer stopped by the Apple Store SoHo in NYC to talk about her movie “Trainwreck.”

6. Blue jean cutie Beyonce takes a moving selfie with a fan in New York.

7. Rihanna gives zero fuxs while heading to the gym in Soho.

8. Al Roker is riding dirty through New York without his woes.

9. Kendall Jenner doesn’t want to be bothered in LAX as Kris Jenner follows close behind.

10. Kim Kardashian flashes a little leg while at dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

