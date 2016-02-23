40 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial

1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source:Getty
2. The late Robert Kardashian defends his friend O.J. Simpson in court.Source:Getty
3. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty
4. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty
5. Judge Lance Ito listens to defense motions to exclude Mark Fuhrman’s testimony and the prosecutions’ response to retain the information 11 September during a court hearing in the O.J. Simpson murder trail.Source:Getty
6. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source:Getty
7. Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden asks Judge Lance Ito in the O.J.Simpson case 13 January to bar the defense from asking Los Angeles Police detective Mark Fuhrman if he ever uttered a racial epithet.Source:Getty
8. Did O.J. do it?Source:Getty
9. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source:Getty
10. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.Source:Getty
11. The infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty
12. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source:Getty
13. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source:Getty
14. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source:Getty
16. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source:Getty
17. O.J. Simpson and his kids at Nicole Simpson’s funeral.Source:Getty
18. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source:Getty
19. O.J. Simpson with Nicole and the kids during happier times.Source:Getty
20. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source:Getty
21. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source:Getty
22. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source:Getty
23. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source:Getty
24. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source:Getty
25. O.J. Simpson leaving the courthouse after the civil trial that followed his murder trial.Source:Getty
26. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source:Getty
27. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source:Getty
