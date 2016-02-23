CLOSE
40 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial

Posted February 23, 2016

1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.

O.J. Simpson (C) confers with attorneys Johnnie Co Source:Getty

2. The late Robert Kardashian defends his friend O.J. Simpson in court.

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson (R) listens to testi Source:Getty

3. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.

1994 Premiere 'Naked Gun 33 1/3' Source:Getty

4. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.

Press Conference with Al Cowlings (Pro Football Player and Friends with O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown) Source:Getty

5. Judge Lance Ito listens to defense motions to exclude Mark Fuhrman’s testimony and the prosecutions’ response to retain the information 11 September during a court hearing in the O.J. Simpson murder trail.

Judge Lance Ito listens to defense motions to excl Source:Getty

6. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson (L) points towards p Source:Getty

7. Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden asks Judge Lance Ito in the O.J.Simpson case 13 January to bar the defense from asking Los Angeles Police detective Mark Fuhrman if he ever uttered a racial epithet.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden asks Judge L Source:Getty

8. Did O.J. do it?

O.J. Simpson Source:Getty

9. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.

O.J. Simpson Trial Source:Getty

10. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.

Murder Scene Source:Getty

11. The infamous Bronco chase.

O.J. Simpson White Bronco Chase Source:Getty

12. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.

O.J. Simpson Trial Source:Getty

13. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.

O.J. Simpson Source:Getty

14. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995 Source:Getty

15. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.

The Simpsons At Harley Davidson Café Source:Getty

16. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.

Preliminary Hearing Following the Murders of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife and Her Friend Source:Getty

17. O.J. Simpson and his kids at Nicole Simpson’s funeral.

O. J. Simpson And Children Source:Getty

18. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.

O.J. Simpson Letter Source:Getty

19. O.J. Simpson with Nicole and the kids during happier times.

1994 Premiere 'Naked Gun 33 1/3' Source:Getty

20. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.

Defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran Jr. points to the d Source:Getty

21. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.

A photograph dated 29 September 1994 of O.J. Simps Source:Getty

22. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.

Preliminary Hearing Following the Murders of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife and Her Friend Source:Getty

23. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.

Preliminary Hearing Following the Murders of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife and Her Friend Source:Getty

24. Robert Shapiro in 2015.

22nd Annual Race To Erase MS - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. O.J. Simpson leaving the courthouse after the civil trial that followed his murder trial.

ME.OJ.for mika.1122.RG  O.J. Simpson leaves the Santa Monica Courthouse after a day of testifying Source:Getty

26. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.

ME. simpson.4.KL.5/15SANTA MONICAO.J. Simpson a heads for Santa Monica courtroom Thursday, 5/15, Source:Getty

27. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 2 Source:Getty

28. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 5 Source:Getty
