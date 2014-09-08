PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Blue Ivy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, & More

1. Blue Ivy plays with water balloons as her mama Beyonce takes pictures during the family’s vacation on a yacht in Italy.
2. Something was giving Nicki Minaj life during the NYFW Versus Versace party.
3. Wiz Khalifa and Ray J laugh it up at the 2nd Annual Athletes Vs. Cancer Celebrity Flag Football Game at Granada Hills Charter High School.
4. A somber Howard Stern is joined by wife Beth Ostrosky at the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York.
5. Kendall Jenner gets her face done backstage at the Diane von Furstenberg fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
6. Megan Fox and Will Arnett pose during a photo call for the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” at Paddington Reservoir.
7. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West arrive into Melbourne with North West in a baby carriage.
8. Jennifer Hudson is stunning at the NYFW Versus Versace after party.
9. Jennifer Lopez steps out in an off the shoulder sweater and white cut-off shorts today in New York City.
10. Zoe Saldana went to the drive-thru of In N Out Burger in L.A. While she was waiting for her food, she walked her dog and later ate her burger in her car.
