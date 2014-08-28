PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kanye West, Brad Pitt, Taraji P. Henson, & More

1. Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson play fight at the L.A. Special Screening Of Screen Gems’ “No Good Deed” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live.
2. Iggy Azalea and her “goons” arrive at LAX. Iggy must have been feeling a little artsy…
3. Ashley Tisdale and Lily Aldridge pose during the launch of Velvet X and St. Jude Join The Fight Charity Tee.
4. Ben Affleck’s been hitting the gym for his role as Batman in the new “Man of Steel” movie. He getting his John Cena on, or nah?
5. Jessica Chastain was all smiles as she took her dog out for a walk in New York.
6. Newly married Brad Pitt poses in front of a Sherman Tank during a photocall for the film “Fury” at Bovington Tank Museum.
7. Brad Pitt shows off his new wedding band.
8. Jennifer Aniston looks happy at the premiere of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ “Life of Crime” at ArcLight Cinemas.
9. Heidi Klum grabs an ice cream and shows off her slender physique in skinny jeans while filming in New York City.
10. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave dinner at The Little Door in Cali.
