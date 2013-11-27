PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kim K., Ke$ha, Iggy Azalea, & MORE!

1. Looking great girl! Kim K. & North West were spotted getting their stroll on in Manhattan.
2. Iggy Azalea showed off her curvaceous figure while chillin’ outside of The Ed Sullivan Theatre for the “Late Show with David Letterman.”
3. One Direction’s Niall Horan is welcomed back to Heathrow Airport with a big, wet kiss.
4. Rita Ora went all Jessica Rabbit on us as she celebrated her birthday at the Box Club in Soho in a very sexy red dress.
5. Pose for us, Harry! Harry Styles stops for a selfie just as he gets mobbed by fans in Soho.
6. Justin Bieber showed us the goods while performing in Brisbane.
7. Getting that paper! Jessica Alba took some time off from mommy duty to visit the Honest Company offices.
8. Creepy! Ke$ha was spotted arriving to LAX in a hooded, eyeball onesie while covering her face with a bandana and shades.
9. We are the champions. “Dancing With The Stars” champs Derek Hough and Amber Riley were seen fist pumping and saluting the crowd as they visited “Good Morning America.”
10. Ryan Reynolds was very hands on as he greeted fans at the El Corte Ingles store in Madrid.
