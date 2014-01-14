PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!

1. Terry Crews strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Fox All-Star Party.
2. Whoa! Jennifer Lopez stuns in this leather little black dress at the Fox All-Stars Party.
3. Kiefer Sutherland is bringing “24” back for the camera on the Fox All-Star Party red carpet.
4. Martin Lawrence makes an appearance in all black everything at the L.A. premiere of “Ride Along.”
5. Nick Cannon shows out on his suit and tie ish at the L.A. premiere of “Ride Along.”
6. Cheesin’ for a reason! Lil Duval shows some teeth on the red carpet before checkin’ out Kevin Hart and Ice Cube in “Ride Along.”
7. “Ride Along” co-stars Tika Sumpter and Kevin Hart celebrate and share a hug during the movie premiere after party.
8. “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan takes a little time for some R&R, treating herself to a pedicure.
9. Rita Ora touches down in L.A. in style – and with lots of baggage.
