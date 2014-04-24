PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift, Taraji P. Henson & More

1. Our girl Taylor Swift gives zero phucks as she goes flower shopping in Brooklyn.
2. Fabolous walked in to Create Nightclub feeling like a G in Hollywood, CA.
3. Karrueche was looking stunning in all red at she hit the club in Los Angeles last night.
4. Smoking hot Amber Heard looks much different with red hair on set of her next flick “When I Live My Life Over Again.”
5. Eddie Murphy’s gorgeous daughter Bria Murphy taped a segment of the hit TV show “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood.
6. Cameron Diaz busts it open for a not-so-real panda on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
7. Them girls can sang! Fergie and Jennifer Hudson hit up the Brown Shoe Company Celebration for 100 Years at the New York Stock Exchange.
8. Actress Taraji P. Henson brought her son Marcel Henson to the screening of her latest film “From The Rough” last night.
9. Janeane Garofalo hugs a pit bull named Angel at the 2014 Stand Up For Pits Benefit at Gotham Comedy Club.
10. Vanessa Hudgens reps TLC with a ‘Crazy Sexy Cool’ hat as she arrives at JFK airport in NYC.
