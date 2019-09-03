CLOSE
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs Were Of Bahamian Descent? 

Posted 15 hours ago

It’s been a pretty rough weekend for those living in the Carolinas, Florida and the Bahamas. Category 2 Hurricane Dorian has wreaked havoc over those the states, and drastically picked up speed once it hit the Bahamas. According to ABC news:

The monstrous hurricane has been blamed for the deaths of at least five people on the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas, where it barreled to shore Sunday afternoon as a Category 5, the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record.

Celebs took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to victims of the devastating natural disaster. Some folks were personally affected, due to the fact that they have friends and family on the island.

Sending our love and well wishes to all of those affected by Hurricane Dorian. Click here for more information on how to help victims of the storm. Check out the list below of celebs who hail from the beloved country.

1. Lil Duval

2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Through his grandfather, Duval is of Bahamian descent.

2. Lenny Kravitz

Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' 'Miles Ahead' - Arrivals Source:Getty

The rockstars mom is of Bahamian and African-American descent.

3. Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri Source:Getty

Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles is of Bahamian descent.

4. Tia & Tamera Mowry

2012 Summer TCA Tour - Day 5 Source:Getty

The famous twins’ moms is from the Bahamas

5. Kimbo Slice

Kimbo Slice Source:BELLATOR MMA

The MMA legend is from the Bahamas.

6. Al Roker

Stream Con NYC - Day 1 Source:Getty

The veteran meteorologist was born in the Bahamas. He’s also cousins with Lenny Kravitz.

7. Rick Fox

Equality Now 20th Anniversary Fundraising Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

The former NBA star and actor’s father is from the Bahamas. Fox grew up in Nassau.

8. Persia White

Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences Presents TV Cares: Ribbon Of Hope Celebration 2004 Source:Getty

The ‘Girlfriends’ actress was born and raised in the Bahamas.

9. Solange Knowles

LOUIS XIII Toasts To '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' - Arrivals Source:Getty

Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles is of Bahamian descent.

