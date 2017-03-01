Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

2. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Cox is a fan favorite on “Orange Is the New Black” and slays nearly every red carpet she sets foot on. This woman has taken trans visibility to a whole new level, and was commemorated for her contribution to the movement with her very own cover of TIME.

3. Janet Mock Source:Getty Janet Mock’s New York Times selling book, “Redefining Realness,” made her a trailblazer and even garnered the respect of Oprah Winfrey, who featured the activist and author on OWN’s Super Soul Sunday. Janet also had her own show on MSNBC.com, a first for a transgender woman of color. Much respect!

4. Jenna Talackova Source:Getty After completing in the 2010 Miss International Queen pageant, this 6’1 blonde Canadian model and TV personality gained national notoriety in 2012, when she fought a legal battle for her right to compete in Miss Universe Canada after she was initially disqualified. The following year, she starred in the E! Canada reality show, “Brave New Girls.”

5. Caitlyn Jenner Source:Getty Call her Caitlyn! This Olympian and reality star shocked the world after revealing she is a transgender woman. Since her unforgettable debut on the cover of Vanity Fair, Caitlyn hasn’t stopped proving she has sex appeal and style.

6. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Amiyah has been a force on social media for years. But after turning down what she considered to be an unflattering role (yep, we said role) on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she now moved onto some real acting in Lee Daniels’ hit show “Star.”

7. Carmen Carrera Source:Getty The RuPaul’s “Drag Race” and RuPaul’s “Drag U” star is more than just a pretty face. The TV personality, model, and burlesque dancer made waves by revealing herself as transgender on an episode of ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do.” Carrera is also a committed philanthropist, and actively takes part in raising money for AIDS awareness and research.

8. Claudia Charriez Source:Getty The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant became a proud voice for the transgender community when she came forward about the domestic abuse she faced at the hands of her boyfriend. While she was ridiculed by both the defense and media covering the story, Charriez stayed strong and ended up winning the case.