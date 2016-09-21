CLOSE
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Posted September 21, 2016

1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.

Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party Source:Getty

2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.

Phoenix Suns v Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.

Actor Gene Wilder Portrait Session Source:Getty

4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.

A portrait of Muhammad Ali Source:Getty

5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.

Archive Images of Actor Anton Yelchin Source:Getty

6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

'The Fast and the Furious' Westwood Premiere Source:Getty

7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.

The Humane Society Of The United States' To The Rescue Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.

Prince Source:Getty

9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - June 10, 2015 Source:Getty

10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.

2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts Source:Getty

11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.

Denise Matthews Source:Getty

12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.

Maurice White Portrait Session Source:Getty

13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.

david bowie Source:Getty

14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.

Tribeca Film Festival 2011 Portrait Studio - Day 6 Source:Getty
