Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.Source:Getty
2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.Source:Getty
3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.Source:Getty
4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.Source:Getty
5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.Source:Getty
6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’Source:Getty
7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.Source:Getty
8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.Source:Getty
9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.Source:Getty
10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.Source:Getty
11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.Source:Getty
12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.Source:Getty
13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.Source:Getty
14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.Source:Getty
