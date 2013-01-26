Rihanna And Karrueche Party At The Same Damn Time (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Rihanna leaves Playhouse night club after attending Karrueche’s party || Photo credit: Splash
2. 2. Karrueche hosts a party at ‘Playhouse’ where Rihanna showed up
3. 3. Rihanna heads out of “My Studio” nightclub in Hollywood || Photo credit: Splash
4. 4. Karrueche hosts a party at ‘Playhouse’ where Rihanna showed up
5. 5. Karrueche hosts a party at ‘Playhouse’ where Rihanna showed up
6. 6. Rihanna heads out of “My Studio” nightclub in Hollywood || Photo credit: Splash
7. 7. Rihanna heads out of “My Studio” nightclub in Hollywood || Photo credit: Splash
8. 8. Rihanna heads out of “My Studio” nightclub in Hollywood || Photo credit: Splash
You May Also Like
comments – add yours