Rihanna Celebrates New Years Eve With An Epic Dinner Party (PHOTOS)

1. Rihanna gets prepped for her NYE Dinner party
2. Finishing touches on the makeup
3. Rihanna and Cara get ready together
4. Picking a clutch for the night
5. One last look.
6. Rihanna celebrates NYE in a white tux
7. Push ’em up!
8. Rihanna Celebrates NYE in NYC
9. The full table!
10. Riri puts the finishing touches on dinner
11. Just a dash.
12. Rihanna enjoys NYE dinner
13. Rihanna preps NYE dinner
14. RiRi’s back in the kitchen
15. With the help of a chef, she assembles the meals
16. Dinner is served
17. Chow down
18. Rihanna Enjoys NYE dinner
19. Toast to a new year
20. Much higher
21. Rihanna and Cara
22. Rihanna and Co. Make their way to 2020 Club
23. Rihanna at the 2020 club
You May Also Like