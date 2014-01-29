Rihanna Photobombs The Men Of “Full House” At GMA (PHOTOS)

1. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
2. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
3. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
4. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
5. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
6. Rihanna flicks it up with the men of the Full House at Good Morning America.
7. Rihanna is picture perfection at Good Morning America.
8. Rihanna is picture perfection at Good Morning America.
You May Also Like
comments – add yours