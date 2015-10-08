add , All Def Comedy Live , all def digital
Home

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Posted October 8, 2015

1. Russell Simmons and Toni Braxton celebrated their birthdays together at All Def Comedy Live in L.A.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group

2. Chris Spencer hits the stage.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group

3. Affion Crockett poses at All Def Comedy Live.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group

4. Tony Rock hits the stage.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group

5. Paloma Ford posed for a quick flick.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group

6. Andre Berto was spotted in attendance as well.

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live Source:Provided by The Brand Group
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close