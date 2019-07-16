BlackLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers’ Cutest Instagram Moments

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers went viral this week after posting their fly *ss We The Urban cover and photoshoot. The longtime couple were just too cute in the shots, making it clear they are very much in love. Inside, they talk about meeting at a Teen Vogue party back in 2015… and the rest is history.

“I realized I was in love when I knew my life would be extremely affected in a negative way if Ryan wasn’t in it,” the actor told the publication. “Loving someone is a very natural feeling that just happens. You can’t just wake up and SAY I love this person, you FEEL it. You realize like wow, this person is a piece of me and regardless you don’t ever want that person out of your life.”

He continued, “I also felt myself growing as a person when Ryan came into my life, especially mentally. And I realized that I’m ready to deal with anything I have to deal with alongside Ryan. Once I felt that, I knew.”

ALSO READ: Gorgeous & Glowing! These Pics Prove Mya Only Gets Better With Time

Ryan chimed in to say she thinks seeing representations of #BlackLove is important… and we agree.

“I think one of the most important illustrations we can see is us loving us,” she said. “There are people that don’t want to see that. And sadly, we know that sometimes a few of our own can’t even see that because of how they grew up, being taught something different. As if we are less and that there are others that are superior… I hope we exemplify how worthy each of us are of being loved. I hope we exemplify how hard we can love one another. In a healthy way.”