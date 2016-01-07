CLOSE
Best Friends , BFFs , creed
16 Sexy Photos Of Best Buds Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan

Posted January 7, 2016

1. That’s a fine man.

Ryan Coogler Source:Splash News

2. Natural-born ladies’ men.

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

3. Chocolate brown skin with the dimples.

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

4. And they look good serious too.

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

5. Mr. Coogler will see you now.

Ryan Coogler Source:Splash News

6. They don’t make ’em like this anymore.

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

7. Are we dreaming?

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

8. We’ve got to be dreaming.

Ryan Coogler Source:Splash News

9. Anything for you, Michael.

Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

10. #BeardGang.

Ryan Coogler Source:Splash News

11. We’re lost in his eyes.

Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

12. God bless America.

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Source:Splash News

13. Pure hunkiness.

The New York Premiere Of FRUITVALE STATION, Hosted By The Weinstein Company, BET Films And CIROC Vodka. Source:Getty
