Baby Bump Baddie SLAY Mitchell Has Been Giving Us Life [Photos]

Issa hot girl summer and apparently, Shay Mitchell isn’t letting her bun in the oven slow hers down one bit.

The Pretty Little Liars and You actress recently announced her first pregnancy with soon-to-be-baby daddy, Matte Babel, and ever since she and her baby bump have been absolutely slaying. Anyone who’s a fan knows Shay Mitchell loves to travel, so we’ve been getting all the fire #Shaycation shots.

“The baby in your belly has already lived better than me,” one fan hilariously commented on Shay’s Instagram.

Another said Shay is “Forever glowin'” and we cannot find the lie.

Most recently, she dropped a few photos from her Revolve capsule collection and they, too, are fire.

“Doing my best to keep up with the models on this trip… I’m tired,” she captioned one sexy shot. See the pics below and stay tuned. We can’t wait to meet the little one.