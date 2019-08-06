Skin Glowing, Curls Poppin’: 24 Pics That Have Us Summertime Crushin’ On Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox has everyone going crazy after she dropped her “BMO” video. The 28-year-old rising star is beautiful AF and in the visual, she isn’t one bit shy about it.

With her curls and beautiful skin on full display the entire time, Ari is glowing while bathing in a bubble bath, serving looks, and wining that waist for a little over two minutes. It’s a lot to take in… and in case fans are wondering, she absolutely checks on those garbanzo beans before the clip ends!

“BMO” is off of Ari Lennox’s debut album Shea Butter Baby, which she dropped just in time for the summer, via Dreamville and Interscope Records. Prior to the critically acclaimed project coming out, she told XXL:

“You can expect my complete self. There’s different elements on the album: I’m singing about my first apartment, about liking broke n*ggas—if your soul is beautiful then who cares? I have this joint called ‘Static’ [where] I talk about my anxiety in a metaphorical way. Just a lot of sex, soul, romance and hip-hop.”

We’re here to say she 100% lived up to expectations. Stream Shea Butter Baby here if you haven’t and check out the beauty in the photos below.