CLOSE
ari lennox
HomeMusic

Skin Glowing, Curls Poppin’: 24 Pics That Have Us Summertime Crushin’ On Ari Lennox

Posted 3 hours ago

Day Party: Spotify House Of Are & Be The Black Girl Magic Day Party With Performance by Ari Lennox

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Ari Lennox has everyone going crazy after she dropped her “BMO” video. The 28-year-old rising star is beautiful AF and in the visual, she isn’t one bit shy about it.

With her curls and beautiful skin on full display the entire time, Ari is glowing while bathing in a bubble bath, serving looks, and wining that waist for a little over two minutes. It’s a lot to take in… and in case fans are wondering, she absolutely checks on those garbanzo beans before the clip ends!

ALSO READ: Ari Lennox Is All Torn Up Over An Ex In This Acoustic “Whipped Cream” Visual

“BMO” is off of Ari Lennox’s debut album Shea Butter Baby, which she dropped just in time for the summer, via Dreamville and Interscope Records. Prior to the critically acclaimed project coming out, she told XXL:

“You can expect my complete self. There’s different elements on the album: I’m singing about my first apartment, about liking broke n*ggas—if your soul is beautiful then who cares? I have this joint called ‘Static’ [where] I talk about my anxiety in a metaphorical way. Just a lot of sex, soul, romance and hip-hop.”

We’re here to say she 100% lived up to expectations. Stream Shea Butter Baby here if you haven’t and check out the beauty in the photos below.

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Boston was 😍😍😍

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Missing tour already❣️

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Bae watch #arilennox 📸 by @shaughncooper

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

If I pop this ... 📸 @_amandarudd

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Oakland I love you 😘

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

I’m just confessing

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Soco soco

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @pulsenigeria247 for the love ❤️

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Leg over

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

2 more new songs drop Tuesday ❤️ #arilennox

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

Intimate friends - Eddie Kendrick’s fine ass

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

23.

View this post on Instagram

Leave me dusty and alone...

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

24.

View this post on Instagram

Frrrrrrost ya selves

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close