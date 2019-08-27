CLOSE
WitYoFineAzz: These 15 Incredibly Sexy Moments Reminded Us Mario Is A Whole MEAL

Posted August 27, 2019

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mario had all the young ladies trippin’ back in the early ’00s and more than a decade later, he’s still fine as hell.

Best known for his singles “Just A Friend,” “Braid My Hair,” “Crying Out For Me,” and “Let Me Love You,” Mario’s success in the music industry has been erratic over the years, but he hasn’t let the ups and downs deter him from chasing his dreams. As of 2018 he joined the cast of Empire as Devon, a newly signed singer with an amazing voice who’d been having some trouble in his personal life. Hearing Mario sing on the small screen was an immediate reminder of what a powerhouse he is. Not to mention, his starring role in Rent: Live and his time on the Millennium Tour and at OVO Fest this year.

Clearly, we’re hoping Mario can make a full comeback…we stan a Black, emotionally intelligent king with the voice and body of an angel. After drooling over his shirtlessness up top, check out some of his sexiest Instagram moments below and thank us later.

1. Tongue.

2. That smile.

3. Whew.

4. One with nature.

5. A spiffy king.

6. Off guard heat.

7. Muscles…

View this post on Instagram

I’ma give you that over time, ain’t no rush! #semifinales

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

8. Staring deep into our eyes…

9. A cognizant soul.

View this post on Instagram

Affirmations and munchies!! 🌀

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

10. That smile again.

View this post on Instagram

Oh you witty wit it!? I’m wit it too...

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

11. A meal.

View this post on Instagram

Eat to live...

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

12. Desert.

View this post on Instagram

Some say I’m a gateway 😏 @somiarthreads.

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

13. Fine as sh*t.

View this post on Instagram

You gone have to love all three of us! 😂😂😂

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

14. We think our point has been proven.

