Emily B , taina williams
Wepaaa! 25 Insanely Gorgeous Photos Of Emily B’s Daughter, Taina Williams

Posted 11 hours ago

Open water my location is remote 📍 @fashionnova

Emily B‘s daughter, Taina Williams, is extremely beautiful.

She took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo of herself in her Fashion Nova ‘fit, a black cut-out bikini that showed off all her curves. In what was definitely a second flex, she captioned the sexy pic “Open water my location is remote 📍.” Check it out up top.

The 21-year-old is dating rapper G Herbo and in case you missed it, they made headlines not too long ago when Herbo’s ex, Ari, claimed he cheated with Taina. Emily B ended up getting in the middle of the drama to defend her daughter…

“Wait what? If anyone understood your situation it was me,” she wrote after Ari claimed Emily had been spreading lies about her. “I told you that your anger was misplaced. I also told you that I understood you. I have never had a conversation or met Herb in my life till this day. Why on Earth would you tell millions of people that I lied on you? I called you and had a heart-to-heart convo with you. In fact, when I called you she didn’t even know. I told you I walked around with a lot of bitterness and hate in my heart for years but it didn’t hurt them, it only hurt me. Taina doesn’t know you or ever even talked [to] you… so based off an assumption her character has been tarnished. You have never even tried to reach out to her but you run to the internet.”

Whew. Seems like the Bustamante-Williams family is over the drama, though, and living good. Peeps more pics of Taini below.

Good vibes @mattecollection 💛

Suns out bunsss out 😩😎@mattecollection

In my @mattecollection 😍

Love my @risky_vintage vintage LV sweater 💗

Happy Easter 🐇💐 Outfit : @glam_womensclothing

Came thru drippin 😏

Birthday suit #21slayage 😉

2 piece : @fashionnova 💋

Work of art, rockin’ vintage Pucci 💋

Cozy girl Outfit : @glam_womensclothing

Don’t get your hopes up 🤗 Jeans : @fashionnova

Last nights antics 😜

Hello 2019 📞..

Christmas Eve vibes ✨🎄 Outfit : @fashionnova

Escape the ordinary ..

Rock the boat vibes 😏 Swim : @bfyne

