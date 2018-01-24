CLOSE
Back In The ’90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Posted January 24, 2018

1. 1990: Tatyana leans in for a photo with Will Smith and Quincy Jones.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

2. 1992: Tatyana gets all colorful for the Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

Fifth Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards Source:Getty

3. Tatyana and Kimberly Ali show off their super sweet smiles.

1993 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty

4. Simply beautiful in 1994.

Seventh Annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards Source:Getty

5. And SO Ashley Banks.

1994 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty

6. Ashley Banks and her curly locks were made for the camera.

26th Annual NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty

7. Ms. Ali in blue.

NBC Winter TCA Press Tour Source:Getty

8. Fresh-faced Tatyana back in 1995.

NBC Summer TCA Press Tour Source:Getty

9. Tatyana shows off her ’90s style in ’96.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

10. Gorgeous.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty
