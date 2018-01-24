Back In The ’90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

1. 1990: Tatyana leans in for a photo with Will Smith and Quincy Jones.Source:Getty
2. 1992: Tatyana gets all colorful for the Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.Source:Getty
3. Tatyana and Kimberly Ali show off their super sweet smiles.Source:Getty
4. Simply beautiful in 1994.Source:Getty
5. And SO Ashley Banks.Source:Getty
6. Ashley Banks and her curly locks were made for the camera.Source:Getty
7. Ms. Ali in blue.Source:Getty
8. Fresh-faced Tatyana back in 1995.Source:Getty
9. Tatyana shows off her ’90s style in ’96.Source:Getty
10. Gorgeous.Source:Getty
You May Also Like