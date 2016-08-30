The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

1. Empire Source:Getty Empire left us with a cliffhanger and we return to the show finding out what happens. This show launched the careers of many now household names, like Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett and even Bre-Z. When this show returns, we’ll be locked in to find out the latest in the drama-filled life of the Lyon family.

2. How To Get Away With Murder Source:Getty This fall, we’ll get our first update on Annalise Keating and the gang. HTGAWM has Thursdafys on lock starting September 22nd. We expect more drama, more murder, and more legal expertise to teach these kids how to get away with it all.

3. This Is Us Source:Getty This new drama from NBC shows how life will surprise all

of us. Mandy Moore and Emmy-nominated Sterling K. Brown of ‘The People vs OJ Simpson’ come together for an honest and provocative series that follows a group of people who are all connected in some way. ‘This is Us’ is a show that will spark a genuine emotion inside of everyone with a heart and help make Sterling K Brown a mega star.

4. Timeless Source:Getty This time travel action thriller will go back in time to

stop villains from trying to alter history, but there’s a twist. Since

one of the cast members is Black, they’ll take an honest look at

racism in the world over the years. When asked if race will play a

major issue in this show, Executive Producer Eric Kripke said, “Yes.

We have to play it realistically.”

5. The Walking Dead Source:Getty ‘The Walking Dead’ returns to AMC Sunday, October 23 T 9/8c. With a new nemesis, a lot of new characters, and a tiger, this season of ‘The Walking Dead’ will continue to be must-watch TV.

6. Westworld Source:Getty This interesting show comes from HBO and will

tackle the Wild West and the future at the same time. Starring Thandie Newton, the series is inspired by the 1973 film of the same name.

7. Lethal Weapon Source:Getty Damon Wayans returns to TV to take on the role, originally made famous by Danny Glover, in this TV adaptation of ‘Lethal Weapon.’ Also starring Keesha Sharp and Jordana Brewster, the series will follow a “slightly unhinged” cop who makes his best attempt to stay stress-free.

8. Power Source:Starz/Power Power is in its third season and still going strong. As Tommy and Ghost redefine their relationships and friendship with each other, they’ve also got to deal with building their businesses and worst of all – Kanan.

9. Survivor’s Remorse Source:Getty With a slew of stars under its belt, popular Starz series Survivor’s Remorse follows two guys navigating fame, family, and fortune. Created by Mack O’ Malley, things definitely get messy sooner rather than later.

10. Black-Ish Source:Getty September marks the returns of Black-ish, a great scripted comedy starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the heads of a family that deals with race issues in America, as well as numerous serious topics in the Black community in a humorous way.