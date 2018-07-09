2018 Essence Festival , ashanti , Big Freedia
The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3

Posted July 9, 2018

Janet Jackson

Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind

Day 3 of the 2018 Essence Festival was exactly what you would imagine it to be — legendary. To conclude the amazing weekend in New Orleans, Global Grind caught performances by the talented Mali Music, DVSN, bounced with Big Freedia, ran through classics with SWV, Ashanti and Fantasia, then got our entire lives with the amazing, incomparable Janet Jackson.

 

Check out our gallery for the pics.

1. Mali music

Mali music Source:Global Grind

Mali Music performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

4. Fantasia

Fantasia Source:Global Grind

Fantasia performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

6. DVSN

DVSN Source:Global Grind

DVSN performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

9. Ashanti

Ashanti Source:Global Grind

Ashanti performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

13. SWV

SWV Source:Global Grind

SWV performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

14. Big Freedia

Big Freedia Source:Global Grind

Big Freedia performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

17. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Source:Global Grind

Janet Jackson performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

